Thomas (knee) is expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Thomas was only supposed to be sidelined four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in May. It's no surprise that he's expected back for training camp, when he'll compete with a mix of depth-caliber tight ends for the No. 3 job in Buffalo behind Charles Clay and Nick O'Leary.