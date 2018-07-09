Bills' Logan Thomas: Expected back for training camp
Thomas (knee) is expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Thomas was only supposed to be sidelined four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in May. It's no surprise that he's expected back for training camp, when he'll compete with a mix of depth-caliber tight ends for the No. 3 job in Buffalo behind Charles Clay and Nick O'Leary.
