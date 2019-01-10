Thomas finished the 2018 season with 12 catches on 17 targets for 77 yards and no touchdowns in 12 games.

Starter Charles Clay had a disappointing, injury-plagued season, but even when given the chance for increased reps Thomas didn't do much with the opportunity. He caught seven balls for 40 yards in a Week 9 loss to the Bears, but managed only five catches over his other 11 games combined. Even with Clay getting phased out, Jason Croom passed Thomas in the pecking order. Thomas, a former quarterback at Virginia Tech, does offer some versatility and the coaches seem to like him, but at best he'll have a chance to compete for a reserve role next season as the Bills look to revamp what's been a disappointing position for years.