Thomas caught his only target for a 22-yard score in Buffalo's win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Thomas was out there for 43 percent of the offensive snaps as he and Nick O'Leary continue to get more time due to Charles Clay's knee injury. When Clay returns -- which probably isn't that far off -- Thomas will return to more of a special teams role. Still, it's a good sign that the converted quarterback has earned his way into a regular NFL role and his 6-6 size is certainly an asset if he ever works his way into a bigger opportunity.

