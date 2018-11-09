Bills' Logan Thomas: In line for more work
Thomas and Jason Croom will share tight end duties Sunday versus the Jets with Charles Clay (hamstring) out of the lineup, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Clay's practice reps have been impacted on occasion this season, but the veteran TE still played in each of the Bills' first nine games before his current bout with a hamstring injury. Before he was knocked from this past Sunday's defeat to the Bears, Thomas and Croom earned regular snaps weekly, a number that increased to season-highs (47 and 42 on offense, respectively) in that contest. Thomas hauled in seven of eight passes for 40 yards working with Nathan Peterman, so his output could experience an uptick if Josh Allen (elbow) is cleared to suit up Sunday.
