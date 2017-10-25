Thomas was excused from the Bills' practice Wednesday due to a personal matter, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Sean McDermott said he wasn't certain if Thomas would rejoin the team in time for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Bills seem content to give Thomas as much time as he needs to handle the personal matter, but his potential absence Sunday would loom large. Charles Clay (knee) won't be available for the contest, so if Thomas is also absent, Nick O'Leary and Khari Lee would be the team's only remaining tight ends. Thomas hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass on his lone target in the Bills' Week 7 win over the Buccaneers.