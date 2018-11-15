Bills' Logan Thomas: Low production
Thomas caught his only target for one yard during Sunday's win over the Jets while seeing action on 41 percent of the offensive snaps. He also completed a 15-yard pass on a fake punt.
The trick play was a thing of beauty and certainly contributed to the big win, but other than that Thomas didn't have much production. Neither he nor Jason Croom (no catches) took advantage of starter Charles Clay being shelved with a hamstring injury, as the Bills simply spread Clay's usual modest targets elsewhere in the offense. The Bills are taking a good look at many of their younger players in what's turned out to be a rebuilding season, so Thomas will continue to have a small role even if Clay returns to action following the team's Week 11 bye. That role won't yield more than a few sprinkled catches, however.
