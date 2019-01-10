Bills' Logan Thomas: Makes little impression in 2018
Thomas finished the 2018 season with 12 catches on 17 targets for 77 yards and no touchdowns across 12 games.
Top tight end Charles Clay had a disappointing, injury-plagued season, but even when given the chance for increased reps, Thomas didn't do much with the opportunity afforded to him. He caught seven balls for 40 yards in a Week 9 loss to the Bears, but managed only five catches combined over his other 11 games. Even when Clay was phased out late in the season, Jason Croom passed Thomas up in the pecking order. Thomas, a former quarterback at Virginia Tech, offers some versatility and appears to be liked by the coaching staff, but he'll be ticketed for a reserve role at best in 2019 as the Bills presumably look to revamp a position group that has largely disappointed in recent years.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...