Thomas finished the 2018 season with 12 catches on 17 targets for 77 yards and no touchdowns across 12 games.

Top tight end Charles Clay had a disappointing, injury-plagued season, but even when given the chance for increased reps, Thomas didn't do much with the opportunity afforded to him. He caught seven balls for 40 yards in a Week 9 loss to the Bears, but managed only five catches combined over his other 11 games. Even when Clay was phased out late in the season, Jason Croom passed Thomas up in the pecking order. Thomas, a former quarterback at Virginia Tech, offers some versatility and appears to be liked by the coaching staff, but he'll be ticketed for a reserve role at best in 2019 as the Bills presumably look to revamp a position group that has largely disappointed in recent years.