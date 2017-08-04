Bills' Logan Thomas: Making good impression
Thomas, a former quarterback, is starting to look like the clear No. 3 tight end in training camp, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Thomas is still relatively new to the position after being drafted by the Cardinals as a QB, but he offers a great target at 6-foot-6, plus he's a former Virginia Tech teammate of Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Being a No. 3 tight end in a run-heavy offense doesn't offer much to look at, but Nick O'Leary at No. 2 doesn't have much of a pro resume, and No. 1 Charles Clay has ongoing knee issues.
