Thomas was a healthy inactive for Sunday's game in Miami.

It's unclear whether Thomas wasn't in ideal game shape due to the birth of his child this week (he missed practice Thursday) or if he's simply been bypassed by Jason Croom on the depth chart, but with Charles Clay back in the mix, Thomas would only see a handful of plays even if he did suit up. No matter, Clay and Croom combined for one catch for nine yards in Sunday's loss, so it's not like Thomas was missing out on a fantasy bonanza.

