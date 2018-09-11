Bills' Logan Thomas: One nice catch in blowout loss
Thomas caught one of two targets for 24 yards in Sunday's game against the Ravens, the team's longest pass play in a forgetful 47-3 loss.
Thomas appears to be sharing No. 2 tight end duties with Jason Croom behind Charles Clay, as both players saw the field for 18 offensive plays (28 percent) to Clay's 40 (62 percent). Clay has fought a balky knee among other issues for several seasons, so the situation between Thomas and Croom (both players have decent pass-catching ability) is worth watching in the event their senior teammate goes down for any length of time in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.