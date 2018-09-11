Thomas caught one of two targets for 24 yards in Sunday's game against the Ravens, the team's longest pass play in a forgetful 47-3 loss.

Thomas appears to be sharing No. 2 tight end duties with Jason Croom behind Charles Clay, as both players saw the field for 18 offensive plays (28 percent) to Clay's 40 (62 percent). Clay has fought a balky knee among other issues for several seasons, so the situation between Thomas and Croom (both players have decent pass-catching ability) is worth watching in the event their senior teammate goes down for any length of time in 2018.