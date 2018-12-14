Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Lions.

Thomas was a late addition to the injury report, registering a full practice Thursday. The Virginia Tech product was able to practice Friday as well, but in a limited capacity. Thomas is listed last on the tight end depth chart and only has three targets in his last two games, so the team likely wouldn't be impacted much if he misses the game Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories