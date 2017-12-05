Bills' Logan Thomas: Sees field with offense
Thomas, subbing in as the No. 2 tight end for an injured Nick O'Leary, caught both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The converted quarterback did see the field for 33 percent of the offensive plays, but with O'Leary about to return to practice this week, Thomas could be relegated to No. 3 and mostly a special teams role.
