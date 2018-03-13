Bills' Logan Thomas: Tendered by Bills
The Bills extended the exclusive rights tender to Thomas on Tuesday, ESPN.com reports.
Thomas and fellow tight end Nick O'Leary will remain in Buffalo next season, as they were extended the exclusive rights tender Tuesday. A converted quarterback, Thomas recorded seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season.
