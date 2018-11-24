Thomas' teammate Charles Clay (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

That means Thomas will likely share starter's time with Jason Croom, though like his teammate Thomas didn't do much with the extra playing time when Clay missed the last game, catching his only target for one yard. Thomas did post a 7-40-0 line the game before that, but with zero or one catches in every other game this season, you can find better tight-end options instead of trying to play the injury angle here.

