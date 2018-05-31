Bills' Logan Thomas: Undergoes knee surgery
Thomas underwent knee surgery and has been ruled out for the rest of the spring, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
While there is no specific timetable on the surgery Thomas was forced to undergo, the Bills likely won't be looking to force him back into action any time soon. Thomas is expected to enter the 2018 season as a depth option at tight end after posting seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown across 12 games in Buffalo last year.
