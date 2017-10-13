Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Ageless veteran
Alexander posted seven tackles and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
The 34-year-old continues to play like a man 10 years his junior, with 30 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles through five games. He's receiving a near full allotment of plays as well, with 125 snaps over the last two weeks, something that should continue with fellow outside starter Ramon Humber out for a few weeks. Alexander won't reach the 12.5 sacks that came out of nowhere last season, but he'll remain productive as a secondary IDP.
