Alexander posted four tackles (three solo), 1.5 sacks, an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Alexander may fall just under the IDP radar, but if anyone's playing in a "35 and over league" the veteran is certainly a beast. On the season, he's posted 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. While rookie Tremaine Edmunds is the Bills' linebacker to own, Alexander is still proving quite valuable to the team even at his advanced age. Even more impressive is that Alexander posted all that Week 6 production on just 20 defensive snaps.