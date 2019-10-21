Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Big tackling day
Alexander notched 10 tackles (five solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Alexander posted his highest tackle count of the season Week 7. The veteran linebacker continues to perform at a high level and is a solid IDP option in plus matchups.
