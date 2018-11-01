Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Extra rest in short week
Alexander (rest) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday after being given the day off Wednesday, the Bills' official site reports.
The 35-year-old is likely to return to a full practice Friday, as the Bills are just trying to rest up the hard-working veteran (one that posted two sacks and six tackles in Monday's loss to the Patriots) during a short week.
