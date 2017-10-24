Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Has another solid performance Sunday
Alexander recorded eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
Alexander is putting together a solid season thus far with 39 tackles (29 solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles through six games. The Bills will take on the Raiders at home in Week 8.
