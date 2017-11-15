Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Notches nine tackles Sunday
Alexander accrued nine tackles (six solo) against the Saints on Sunday.
The veteran linebacker now has 56 tackles (43 solo) through nine games, putting him on pace for 100 tackles this season. However, Alexander has recorded just two sacks this season, which is nothing compared to the monstrous 12.5 sacks he racked up in 2016.
