The Bills re-signed Alexander to a one-year contract Wednesday, John Murphy of the team's official site reports.

Alexander will turn 36 in May, but his play hasn't tapered off a bit. He posted 68 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2018 and the Bills could really use his veteran leadership with defensive tackle Kyle Williams already announcing his retirement. Alexander had some big IDP performances down the stretch after Matt Milano suffered a broken leg, though the veteran will likely take on a more restricted play count when the linebacking corps is at full strength. The Bills have preferred to use Alexander in a hybrid role that creates opportunities for him to rush the passer.

