Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: One more go-round
Alexander has been re-signed to a one-year deal, John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.
Alexander will be 36 in May, but his play hasn't tapered off a bit -- he posted 68 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2018 -- and the Bills could really use his veteran leadership with Kyle Williams already announcing his retirement. Alexander had some big IDP performances down the stretch after Matt Milano suffered a broken leg, though we'd expect more of a restricted play count with everyone back healthy, as the team prefers to use him in a hybrid type of role where he can rush the passer.
More News
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Old man racking up IDP points•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Posts another sack Sunday•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Tallies sack Week 12•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Extra rest in short week•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Strong performance in loss•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Big numbers in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...