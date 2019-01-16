Alexander has been re-signed to a one-year deal, John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.

Alexander will be 36 in May, but his play hasn't tapered off a bit -- he posted 68 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2018 -- and the Bills could really use his veteran leadership with Kyle Williams already announcing his retirement. Alexander had some big IDP performances down the stretch after Matt Milano suffered a broken leg, though we'd expect more of a restricted play count with everyone back healthy, as the team prefers to use him in a hybrid type of role where he can rush the passer.