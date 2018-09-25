Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Only one tackle Sunday
Alexander totaled just one tackle during Sunday's 27-6 win over the Vikings.
The Bills stifled Kirk Cousins and the Vikings from the beginning of the game, forcing him to throw 55 times. The Vikings rushed just six times in the entire game, explaining why Alexander's tackle total is so low. Expect Alexander to be more involved in Week 4 against the Packers.
