Alexander said Monday that he intends to keep playing in 2018, Jadon Ceravolo of the Bills' official site reports. "I mean, that's the plan for me," Alexander said. "Obviously, the organization has to make a decision on whether or not they want to keep me. Then once that happens, I have to earn my right back on this team."

After coming out of nowhere to produce 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Bills in 2016 at age 33, Alexander took a dramatic step back in 2017, but was still an effective contributor with 74 tackles (59 solo), three sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games. The linebacker remains under contract through the 2018 season, and given his reasonable $3.4 million cap hit, it would be surprising if the Bills cut him during the offseason. That being said, Alexander could end up ceding more frequent snaps to the team's younger reserve linebackers as the Bills to keep him as fresh and effective as possible.