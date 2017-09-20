Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Posts 10 tackles in loss
Alexander recored 10 tackles (six solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Alexander looked like the 2016-version of himself on Sunday, as he reached double-digit tackles for just the second time in his career. His 43 defensive snaps almost doubled last week's total as well.
