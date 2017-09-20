Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Receives day off Wednesday
Alexander was held out of practice Wednesday for rest, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Considering Alexander is 34 years old and just completed an active game (55 total snaps between defense and special teams) in hot weather, his day off seems easily merited. Alexander is off to another fine start to 2017 with 15 tackles and a sack through two contests.
More News
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Posts 10 tackles in loss•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Inks two-year extension•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Mulling over options•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Ends season with another sack•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Notches 1.5 sacks in Sunday victory•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Part of rotation•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...