Alexander was held out of practice Wednesday for rest, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Considering Alexander is 34 years old and just completed an active game (55 total snaps between defense and special teams) in hot weather, his day off seems easily merited. Alexander is off to another fine start to 2017 with 15 tackles and a sack through two contests.

