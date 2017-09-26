Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Records second sack Sunday
Alexander had two tackles (both solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Alexander recorded his second sack of the season and continued his hot start as the Bills defense frustrated Trevor Siemian on Sunday afternoon. The 34-year-old and the Buffalo defense will try to contain Matt Ryan and the Falcons in Week 4.
More News
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Receives day off Wednesday•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Posts 10 tackles in loss•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Inks two-year extension•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Mulling over options•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Ends season with another sack•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Notches 1.5 sacks in Sunday victory•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...