Alexander only saw action on 36 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders, logging three tackles and a forced fumble.

Don't be too alarmed if you own Alexander in an IDP league, as the Bills were comfortably ahead in the second half and felt it was a good chance to give the 34-year-old some rest. Alexander remains productive with 42 tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks, though with fellow starter Ramon Humber coming back soon from a thumb injury, rookie Matt Milano -- who's been turning heads for weeks -- could start to sub in for both starters more in an effort to keep them healthy. It's also apparent Alexander isn't going to be the sack monster he was in Rex Ryan's defense, as he put up 12.5 of them seemingly out of nowhere last season.