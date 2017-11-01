Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Reduced play count in Week 8
Alexander only saw action on 36 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders, logging three tackles and a forced fumble.
Don't be too alarmed if you own Alexander in an IDP league, as the Bills were comfortably ahead in the second half and felt it was a good chance to give the 34-year-old some rest. Alexander remains productive with 42 tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks, though with fellow starter Ramon Humber coming back soon from a thumb injury, rookie Matt Milano -- who's been turning heads for weeks -- could start to sub in for both starters more in an effort to keep them healthy. It's also apparent Alexander isn't going to be the sack monster he was in Rex Ryan's defense, as he put up 12.5 of them seemingly out of nowhere last season.
More News
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Has another solid performance Sunday•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Ageless veteran•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Records second sack Sunday•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Receives day off Wednesday•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Posts 10 tackles in loss•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Inks two-year extension•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?