Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Resting Wednesday
Alexander was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Alexander was given a rest day heading into Week 2's matchup against the Chargers on Sunday. The 35-year-old managed eight combined tackles in the Bill's season opener against the Ravens, in which Buffalo's defense fell apart at the seams. The linebacker was mostly used in run defense Week 1, and looks likely to continue in that role as the season progresses. While Alexander likely won't come close to his 12.5 sack 2016 season, he should continue to be a reliable accumulator of tackles.
