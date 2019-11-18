Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Season-low snap percentage
Alexander posted just one tackle during Sunday's win over the Dolphins while playing a season-low 35 percent of the defensive snaps.
The veteran wasn't hurt, but the Bills worked (effectively) with a nickel defense for much of the afternoon and that's the package where Alexander usually sits. Meanwhile, fellow linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds were all over the field. Alexander has 39 tackles, 2.0 sacks and eight passes defensed in 2019, but the aforementioned two players are on the field more and tend to pick up more stats, even though Alexander is the best pass rusher of the three.
