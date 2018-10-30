Alexander recorded six tackles (five solo), two sacks, and one forced fumble during Sunday's 25-6 loss to the Patriots.

Alexander was all over the field Sunday, making his presence known as one of the consistent bright spots on Buffalo's defense. The 35-year-old played 58 defensive snaps after not exceeding 40 since Week 1, and will look to log another strong showing in Week 9 against the Bears.

