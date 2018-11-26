Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Tallies sack Week 12
Alexander recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including a sack, and two passes defensed in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Alexander hasn't slowed down much in his age-35 season. His seven passes defensed this year are a career-high and he's still a consistent tackler and pass rusher. He has 45 tackles and 5.5 sacks through 11 games this season. He'll look to continue his quality play into Week 13, when the Bills play the Dolphins.
More News
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Extra rest in short week•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Strong performance in loss•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Big numbers in loss•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Only one tackle Sunday•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Resting Wednesday•
-
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Plans to play in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12