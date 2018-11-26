Alexander recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including a sack, and two passes defensed in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Alexander hasn't slowed down much in his age-35 season. His seven passes defensed this year are a career-high and he's still a consistent tackler and pass rusher. He has 45 tackles and 5.5 sacks through 11 games this season. He'll look to continue his quality play into Week 13, when the Bills play the Dolphins.