Hollins recorded five catches on five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 win against Miami.

Hollins entered Week 9 without a catch in two straight contests, but he emerged with season-high marks in catches and receiving yards against the Dolphins. The veteran wideout notched his third touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard reception midway through the third quarter. Hollins needs one more TD to tie his career-high mark for a season, but his volume has been too low to make him more than a dart throw even in deep fantasy leagues.