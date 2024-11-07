Hollins (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice.
Hollins was listed as a full participant for Wednesday's walkthrough practice and has been dealing with the shoulder issue for a couple weeks. The veteran wideout reeled in all five of his targets for 30 yards and one touchdown last Sunday against Miami. Hollins' Friday participation will be more telling for his Sunday availability against the Colts.
