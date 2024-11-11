Hollins brought in all four targets for 86 yards in the Bills' 30-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Hollins recorded a team- and season-high yardage total. The veteran logged a game-high 44-yard catch as well, and he's now posted a 9-116-1 line on nine targets over the last two games. Hollins benefitted from the absences of both Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper due to wrist injuries Sunday, but he does appear to have burgeoning chemistry with Josh Allen heading into a Week 11 home showdown against the Chiefs.