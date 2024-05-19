Hollins, who was signed as a free agent by the Bills in March, has seen the receiver room fill out in the time since, with the Bills drafting Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft while also adding veterans Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool.

For a very brief period, Hollins was a starter on the otherwise lethal Buffalo offensive depth chart, but things have changed and it now looks as if the Bills will let several journeymen duke it out for slotting. With Buffalo being likely to feature running back James Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid heavily in the passing game, it's difficult to envision Hollins having anything more than a depth role as a receiver that offers good size in the red zone, though we'll also note he's never caught more than four touchdowns in an NFL season.