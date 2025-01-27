Hollins caught three of four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Hollins was Buffalo's leading receiver in the season-ending loss. He caught a 34-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half and set up Curtis Samuel's game-tying touchdown catch in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard reception down to the 4-yard line. Hollins surprisingly led the Bills with five touchdown catches in the regular season while playing on a one-year, $2.6 million contract, so Buffalo could have some interest in bringing the 31-year-old wide receiver back in free agency.