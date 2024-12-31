Hollins reeled in both of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.

Hollins saw two targets from quarterback Josh Allen against the Jets, his lowest target total since Week 13. The veteran played 38 of the Bills' 70 offensive snaps, behind Keon Coleman (63) and Khalil Shakir (43). Hollins could be in store for more playing time in Week 18, however, as the Bills have clinched the No. 2 seed for the playoffs and could choose to rest some of their starters in the season finale against the Patriots.