Dupre (hamstring) was a participant in Wednesday's Practice, https://twitter.com/mikerodak/status/1023207410884861952">Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.

Dupre was sidelined during OTAs while nursing a hamstring injury, but appears ready for training camp. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2017 by the Packers, but spent the majority of his rookie season on the Bills' practice squad. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, he should continue to compete against a plethora of pass catchers on the depth chart for a spot on the Bills' final roster.

