Bills' Malachi Dupre: Promoted from practice squad
The Bills promoted Dupre from the practice squad Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
A seventh-round pick of the Packers in April, Dupre failed to earn a roster spot out of training camp after suffering a concussion in the preseason opener. The wideout landed on the Bills' practice squad soon thereafter and will now join the 53-man roster after Andre Holmes (neck) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. If Dupre suits up for the season finale Sunday in Miami, don't expect him to receive many snaps on offense.
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.