The Bills promoted Dupre from the practice squad Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

A seventh-round pick of the Packers in April, Dupre failed to earn a roster spot out of training camp after suffering a concussion in the preseason opener. The wideout landed on the Bills' practice squad soon thereafter and will now join the 53-man roster after Andre Holmes (neck) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. If Dupre suits up for the season finale Sunday in Miami, don't expect him to receive many snaps on offense.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories