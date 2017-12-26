The Bills promoted Dupre from the practice squad Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

A seventh-round pick of the Packers in April, Dupre failed to earn a roster spot out of training camp after suffering a concussion in the preseason opener. The wideout landed on the Bills' practice squad soon thereafter and will now join the 53-man roster after Andre Holmes (neck) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. If Dupre suits up for the season finale Sunday in Miami, don't expect him to receive many snaps on offense.