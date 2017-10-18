Bills' Marcell Dareus: Absent from injury report

Dareus (personal) doesn't appear on the Bills' injury report Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Dareus was excused from Monday's practice for personal reasons. Now that he's confirmed to be back with the team, there doesn't seem to be any concern over his availability for Sunday's tilt with Tampa Bay.

