Bills' Marcell Dareus: Absent from injury report
Dareus (personal) doesn't appear on the Bills' injury report Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Dareus was excused from Monday's practice for personal reasons. Now that he's confirmed to be back with the team, there doesn't seem to be any concern over his availability for Sunday's tilt with Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...