Bills' Marcell Dareus: Another transgression

Dareus (hip) has been sent back to Buffalo for violating a team rule and will not play in Saturday's preseason contest in Baltimore, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Dareus has a history of suspensions and team rules violations, so this is not a good sign at all, especially for a player that supposedly had his act together for a new coaching staff. It's a clear signal that new coach Sean McDermott isn't going to cater to rule-breakers.