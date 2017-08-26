Bills' Marcell Dareus: Another transgression
Dareus (hip) has been sent back to Buffalo for violating a team rule and will not play in Saturday's preseason contest in Baltimore, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Dareus has a history of suspensions and team rules violations, so this is not a good sign at all, especially for a player that supposedly had his act together for a new coaching staff. It's a clear signal that new coach Sean McDermott isn't going to cater to rule-breakers.
