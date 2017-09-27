Bills' Marcell Dareus: Back in limited fashion
Dareus, who missed Sunday's Week 3 win over the Broncos with an ankle injury, is expected to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The Buffalo defense stifled the Broncos all afternoon, but Matt Ryan and the Falcons present an even bigger challenge this week. Having Dareus back would certainly help in trying to stop the Atlanta attack.
More News
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: No go for Week 3•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Set to miss third straight practice•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Misses practice again•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Misses practice with ankle issue•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Heads back into game•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Questionable to return•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.