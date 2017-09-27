Play

Bills' Marcell Dareus: Back in limited fashion

Dareus, who missed Sunday's Week 3 win over the Broncos with an ankle injury, is expected to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The Buffalo defense stifled the Broncos all afternoon, but Matt Ryan and the Falcons present an even bigger challenge this week. Having Dareus back would certainly help in trying to stop the Atlanta attack.

