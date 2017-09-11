Bills' Marcell Dareus: Contribution better than stat-sheet total
Dareus did not register a defensive stat in Buffalo's season-opening win over the Jets.
Dareus, the team's stopper in the interior along with Kyle Williams, saw action on 59 percent of the defensive snaps. That's somewhat low for a player with All-Pro talent, though new coordinator Leslie Frazier used a system that involved the constant rotating of his linemen Sunday, and says that's likely to continue when the team plays in potentially hot weather Week 2 in Carolina. The coaching staff was happy with Dareus' play -- the guy behind him, Roman Humber logged 13 tackles -- but his production and usage in the coming weeks merits watching for those that roster interior linemen.
