Bills' Marcell Dareus: Expected to play Sunday

Dareus (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise seeing as though Dareus was able to put in a full practice Thursday. Look for the tackle to be a full go Sunday as the Bills attempt to slow down Atlanta's high-powered offense.

