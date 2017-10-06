Bills' Marcell Dareus: Full practice Friday
Dareus (ankle) practiced fully Friday and is not listed on the injury report for this week's game in Cincinnati.
This was the first time Dareus has practiced fully in quite some time. Even though he played last week, he was limited to 22 defensive snaps. It looks like that number is about to go up as the Bills try to defeat the Bengals and move to 4-1.
More News
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...