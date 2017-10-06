Play

Bills' Marcell Dareus: Full practice Friday

Dareus (ankle) practiced fully Friday and is not listed on the injury report for this week's game in Cincinnati.

This was the first time Dareus has practiced fully in quite some time. Even though he played last week, he was limited to 22 defensive snaps. It looks like that number is about to go up as the Bills try to defeat the Bengals and move to 4-1.

