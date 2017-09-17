Bills' Marcell Dareus: Heads back into game
Dareus (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
The Bills will have one of their top pass rushers back in Dareus, and he'll line up next to Kyle Williams in his return.
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Questionable to return•
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Contribution better than stat-sheet total•
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Hip injury in rearview mirror•
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Health trending upward•
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Limited Wednesday•
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Misses Sunday's practice•
