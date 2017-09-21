Play

Bills' Marcell Dareus: Misses practice again

Dareus (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Dareus is still dealing with a sprained ankle that forced him to leave Sunday's game against the Panthers, and while he was able to return to the contest, it appears as though his status for this weekend is now in doubt. Dareus will likely be a true game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.

