Play

Bills' Marcell Dareus: Misses practice with ankle issue

Dareus sat out Wednesday's practice due to a sprained ankle, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The absence will put his availability into question for the Week 3 matchup with the Broncos. If Dareus is able to get back on the practice field within the next two days, the Bills will probably feel more optimistic about his chances of suiting up Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories