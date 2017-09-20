Bills' Marcell Dareus: Misses practice with ankle issue
Dareus sat out Wednesday's practice due to a sprained ankle, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The absence will put his availability into question for the Week 3 matchup with the Broncos. If Dareus is able to get back on the practice field within the next two days, the Bills will probably feel more optimistic about his chances of suiting up Sunday.
More News
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Heads back into game•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Questionable to return•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Contribution better than stat-sheet total•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Hip injury in rearview mirror•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Health trending upward•
-
Bills' Marcell Dareus: Limited Wednesday•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...